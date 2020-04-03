_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 3, 2020

-Corona virus pandemic has disrupted several businesses across the country as the Government directs citizens to stay indoors to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.





Commercial sex workers who ply their trade in Isiolo town are facing financial hardships caused by the corona pandemic.





This lady who was speaking on behalf of commercial sex workers who sell their flesh in the town complained that there are no customers to buy sex.





She said that they are really struggling to make ends meet since all brothels are closed and they can't parade their flesh in the street at night due to the curfew orders.



According to the sex worker, it’s difficult to put food on the table at the moment.





Watch video.







