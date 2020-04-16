_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - A General Service Unit (GSU) officer is being held in Ruiru police post after he was arrested for demanding a bribe from a fellow Policeman.





According to the police report, Corporal Bernard Langat, who is attached to Kahawa West Police Post, was driving from hospital when he was stopped by two men in civilian clothes claiming to be police officers.





The two took his ignition key and demanded money from him.





The officer suspected that they were impostors and raised alarm to which members of public responded and helped him to subdue the suspects.









It was established, after interrogation, that one of the suspects was Police Constable Charles Mbugua Njoroge, a GSU officer attached to the Unit’s headquarters in Ruaraka.





While his accomplice, identified as Michael Njenga Chege, was a civilian.





The two will be charged with violating curfew and extortion.





However, the second suspect will also face charges of impersonating a police officer.



