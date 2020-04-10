_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Position: Senior Grants Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Pact Inc Kenya office is searching for a Senior Grants Officer to be based in Nairobi and will play the key role of leading and overseeing all aspects related to the management of grants, contracts and procurement. S/he will support the grants team for all current and future Pact projects in Kenya.

The main purpose of this position is to provide high-level grants management and administration to achieve project goals, working with partner organizations of all levels. S/he provides overall leadership and oversight for all aspects related to the management of grants and contracts. This requires close collaboration with Pact HQ to ensure compliance with Pact and funder guidelines. The Senior Grants Officer supervises Grants Assistant with grants functions and works in collaboration with program teams. This position is based in Nairobi and reports to the Grants Manager. 50% travel is required.

Responsibilities:

Administer the full grant cycle of sub-award management activities, from solicitation through selection, pre-award assessment, negotiation, monitoring/compliance visits, and closeout efficiently and in a timely fashion in line with Pact’s guidelines and donor requirements.

Provide leadership, coaching and supervision to the grants team.

Ensure timely training of sub-grantees to understand and comply fully with funder requirements. Develop and implement institutional strengthening tools/plans for the partners.

Ensure strong links between the grants management and capacity building approach to maximize efforts to strengthen strategic partners and build in strategies to the grant-making process.

Work closely with the Director of Grants and Finance to ensure accurate and timely disbursement and liquidation of sub-award expenses. Ensure a comprehensive review of partner budgets.

Maintain an updated grants matrix for each project that informs regular decision making as well as used as a reference tool when reviewing partner cash requests.

Maintain the link between grants management and M&E systems to improve grantee reporting and the link to Pact requirements.

Develop and/or update Country Office Sub-awards Manual in compliance with Pact HQ guidance.

Contribute to the global Grants Management Community of Practice to share best practices and lessons learned on Pact’s intranet.

Qualifications

University degree in business administration, accounting, finance or related field.

At least 5 years’ experience working in humanitarian and development programming with knowledge of project cycle management.

Knowledge of USAID & EU policies, regulations and reporting requirements.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Experience in development projects, proposal writing, reports to donors and a good understanding of budgets.

Experience drafting and managing sub-awards.

Experience assessing the responsibility and grant-worthiness of organizations through financial statements, audits, and other documentation presented in a proposal or in support of an award.

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work in a multi-cultural environment, flexible and able to handle the pressure.

High ethical standards.

Competence in common IT applications.