The main purpose of this position is to provide high-level grants management and administration to achieve project goals, working with partner organizations of all levels. S/he provides overall leadership and oversight for all aspects related to the management of grants and contracts. This requires close collaboration with Pact HQ to ensure compliance with Pact and funder guidelines. The Senior Grants Officer supervises Grants Assistant with grants functions and works in collaboration with program teams. This position is based inand reports to the Grants Manager. 50% travel is required.