_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Pact Inc Kenya office is searching for a Senior Grants Officer to be based in Nairobi and will play the key role of leading and overseeing all aspects related to the management of grants, contracts and procurement. S/he will support the grants team for all current and future Pact projects in Kenya.
The main purpose of this position is to provide high-level grants management and administration to achieve project goals, working with partner organizations of all levels. S/he provides overall leadership and oversight for all aspects related to the management of grants and contracts. This requires close collaboration with Pact HQ to ensure compliance with Pact and funder guidelines. The Senior Grants Officer supervises Grants Assistant with grants functions and works in collaboration with program teams. This position is based in Nairobi and reports to the Grants Manager. 50% travel is required.
Responsibilities:
- Administer the full grant
cycle of sub-award management activities, from solicitation through
selection, pre-award assessment, negotiation, monitoring/compliance
visits, and closeout efficiently and in a timely fashion in line with
Pact’s guidelines and donor requirements.
- Provide leadership,
coaching and supervision to the grants team.
- Ensure timely training of
sub-grantees to understand and comply fully with funder requirements.
Develop and implement institutional strengthening tools/plans for the
partners.
- Ensure strong links
between the grants management and capacity building approach to maximize
efforts to strengthen strategic partners and build in strategies to the
grant-making process.
- Work closely with the
Director of Grants and Finance to ensure accurate and timely disbursement
and liquidation of sub-award expenses. Ensure a comprehensive review of
partner budgets.
- Maintain an updated
grants matrix for each project that informs regular decision making as
well as used as a reference tool when reviewing partner cash requests.
- Maintain the link between
grants management and M&E systems to improve grantee reporting and the
link to Pact requirements.
- Develop and/or update
Country Office Sub-awards Manual in compliance with Pact HQ guidance.
- Contribute to the global
Grants Management Community of Practice to share best practices and
lessons learned on Pact’s intranet.
Qualifications
- University degree in
business administration, accounting, finance or related field.
- At least 5 years’
experience working in humanitarian and development programming with
knowledge of project cycle management.
- Knowledge of USAID &
EU policies, regulations and reporting requirements.
- Strong written and oral
communication skills.
- Experience in development
projects, proposal writing, reports to donors and a good understanding of
budgets.
- Experience drafting and
managing sub-awards.
- Experience assessing the
responsibility and grant-worthiness of organizations through financial
statements, audits, and other documentation presented in a proposal or in
support of an award.
- Excellent interpersonal
skills, ability to work in a multi-cultural environment, flexible and able
to handle the pressure.
- High ethical standards.
- Competence in common IT
applications.
Interested applicants fulfilling the minimum requirements are invited to send their application letter
and CV to kenyahr@pactworld.org indicating “Senior Grants Officer” on the subject line.
The applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis upon receipt. Only finalist will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment