Thursday, April 23, 2020 - Fading city socialite, Vera Sidika, who reportedly lost her lavish home in the leafy suburbs to auctioneers after going broke, has finally joined the trending #Utawezana challenge.





The 33 year old socialite posted a video swinging her big buttocks to the popular hit.





There are so many young and hot fresh ladies who have outshined old socialites like Vera Sidika and she is trying to prove that she is still the queen in the game.





Watch the video that she posted and tell us what you think.











