_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday April 27, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho yesterday announced a new partnership with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu which saw the Mombasa Household Emergency Relief and Nutrition Support Project, set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, receive a major boost.





Joho announced that Mombasa had received 10,000 superior quality masks from the Kitui County Textiles Center (KICOTEC) as well as Ksh100,000 to support Mombasa's emergency relief and nutrition project in supplying various households with food and other essential items during the pandemic.





"This contribution is a big boost to the people of Mombasa in our fight against the spread of Covid-19.”





“May the Almighty bless you Mama Ngilu and the people of Kitui County abundantly," Joho wrote in appreciation.





Notably, Joho and Ngilu have received applause from a section of Kenyans in recent weeks for their comparatively impressive response to the pandemic.









In Kitui, for instance, KICOTEC has earned global recognition after it started manufacturing at least 30,000 high-quality face masks a day, reducing the country's reliance on imports from countries such as China.





On the other hand, Joho has been praised for his pro-active response to the pandemic which has included making door-to-door deliveries of food and other essential items to households mapped out in a new digital system.





He has also earned plaudits for his collaborative approach which has involved teaming up with police, civil society, political rivals and local youth such as artists.





The Kenyan DAILY POST