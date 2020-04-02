_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 2, 2020- Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has gifted a woman photographed wearing a plastic bottle as a face mask alongside her child at the Likoni Ferry with Ksh100, 000.





The lady was invited at the Governor's office where she was given the gift to start a business.





Governor Joho also donated face masks to the lady and asked her to share some with her neighbors.





Coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub, who was at the ferry’s mainland waiting bay spotted the family and shared with them the right masks donated by well-wishers to replace the plastic masks.





“ I was touched by the family and equally impressed by their demonstration or caution and I thought they deserved better.





At the same time it was notable that they were a needy case and therefore the most deserved to get the masks ,” Yakub stated.







