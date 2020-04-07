_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - Mandera Governor Ali Roba confirms two COVID-19 cases in his County.





Addressing the press at Mandera County headquarters, Roba said the two victims had travelled by bus from Nairobi.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government warned Governors never to confirm any COVID-19 case.





In his address, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned Governors to stop spreading fears and panic among Kenyans by reporting on COVID-19.





Instead, he urged them to share the information with his ministry, which is taking the lead on Coronavirus pandemic, to ensure they dispense accurate and verified information to the public.





The CS was reacting to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who had also confirmed the COVID-19 case in his county but turned out that the case had already been captured at the national level and even announced by the CS.





It now remains to be seen of what will become of Roba, having violated the Government’s directive on COVID-19.





The Kenyan DAILY POST