Thursday, April 9, 2020 - As the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country continues to rise by the day, the government has announced plans to roll-out a home-based nursing program for Covid-19 patients.





Speaking on Wednesday, Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said that most coronavirus cases in the country have been mild hence the need to treat such cases at home rather than in isolation centres.





“The home-based care protocol will be launched soon, we are validating it in the next 24 hours so that sociologists do an assessment on how suitable the home is,” he said.

“From our statistics, the majority of our cases have been mild.”









Dr Amoth stated that the State will also roll out the home-care policy to counties for the management of mild cases at home.





On the same vein, Dr. Amoth said they are looking at deploying testing on the 14th or 15th day for those in quarantine whereby those who test negative will be allowed to go home.





“Those who test positive will go to isolation centres. For those in isolation, a negative case is one where two tests within 48 hours are negative,”





Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi announced seven more cases of Coronavirus yesterday bringing the total to 179.





Meanwhile, nine patients have recovered so far with six deaths reported.



