Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - The government has revealed that more Kenyans have succumbed to Covid-19 abroad than in the country.





According to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau, 18 Kenyans have died of Covid-19 abroad.





Speaking on Tuesday to a local media house, Ambassador Macharia revealed that most of the deaths had occurred in the US, with the majority of the deaths occurring in New York and Boston.





He also reiterated that the Kenyan government will not bring the deceased home for burial due to the costs involved.





However, the PS stated that families of the deceased are free to bring home the bodies of their relatives provided they bear the costs.





The 18 fatalities are among 85 Kenyans who had tested positive of Covid-19 abroad.





The PS said 60 of those who had been infected have recovered except one who is in critical condition in a hospitalized in Sweden.





Locally, the number of confirmed coronavirus has risen to 374 with 143 recoveries and 14 deaths.



