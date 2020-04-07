_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 7, 2020- The government has banned the ferrying of dead bodies out of Nairobi for burial.





Bereaved families in Nairobi will now only be allowed to bury the bodies of their loved ones in the capital.





This is after the government isolated four counties hardest hit with the Covid-19 from the rest of the country for 21 days.





The four include, Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.





Speaking to Citizen TV, Oguna said:





“For anyone who might have a body to bury out of Nairobi, what that means is that that body will have to be buried here (within the counties) We cannot risk the lives of those people who are outside Nairobi.





“For those who will be unable to bury their loved ones in Nairobi, the government will chip in where necessary,”





Oguna further clarified that anyone who had gone outside Nairobi or came in will have to find alternative arrangements for the next 21 days as they will not be allowed in and out of Nairobi.





“Anybody who has gone out of Nairobi town and is out there, then that person will have to find an alternative,” Oguna said.





While announcing the ban, President Kenyatta said the move is aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus to other parts of the country since 82% of Kenya’s reported cases have been recorded in Nairobi.



