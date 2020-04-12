_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 13, 2020- Gospel artiste and Tusker Project Fame 5 winner, Ruth Matete, has lost her Nigerian Pastor Husband, John Apewajoye alias Beloved John.





Pastor John died while undergoing treatment for burns at a Nairobi hospital on Saturday, April 11.





Confirming the sad news, Ruth Matete’s father, actor Abel Amunga revealed that John was rushed to hospital two weeks ago after sustaining injuries from a gas fire incident.





“Two weeks ago, John who was a pastor and ministered together with Ruth Matete refilled their gas cylinder.





“However, the fire could not start and he suspected that the gas was in excess.





"He took it out to the balcony opened the valve to release some gas then returned it to the kitchen.





“He didn’t know that there were gases all over his clothes. On lighting the fire, he started to burn,” Matete’s father said.





He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit until Saturday at around 8:30 pm when he passed.





“We cannot ascertain that he died because of the fire injuries. We are suspecting kidney failure but we will confirm that after the postmortem. It is a tough time for Ruth and our family and I ask that she be allowed to mourn in peace,” Amunga added.





The talented songbird tied the knot with John Apewajoye in November 2019 in a colorful ceremony.





However, the wedding was rocked with controversy after rumors circulated online that John has a wife and kids whom he abandoned back in Nigeria.





He would go on to deny the rumors with a post on social media that read:





“First of all, I want to thank everyone who stood and still standing by me and my wife. I also want to thank everyone busy seeking to destroy.





“In everything we give thanks to God. We made a vow to God and regardless of what comes our way we will keep this vow. I and my wife are doing good and want to be allowed to enjoy our lives and ministry.”





