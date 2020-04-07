_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 7, 2020 - With most Kenyans having been sent on unpaid leave by their employers and business owners having to close shops in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to landlords to reduce rent for their tenants.





While addressing the nation yesterday, the Head of State requested landlords to emulate their counterparts who had already waived rent in the face of the pandemic.





"I am pleased to see Kenyans stepping up for each other in all our communities, I am pleased to see how Kenyans from all walks of life have responded and are contributing to help their brothers and sisters in need.”









"Those property owners who have reduced or agreed to work terms for the monthly rent in order to provide roofs over the heads of vulnerable brothers and sisters and in this regard, I wish to urge all others to emulate this great example and not put our people in even more vulnerable situations as we face this current pandemic," the President stated.





"This is truly a time for compassion.”





“This is truly a time for understanding," he added.





Michael Munene, a landlord in Nyandarua warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after he waived rent for his tenants for two months.





Uhuru’s appeal came days after the Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) called for landlords across the country to offer their tenants rent waiver for the months of April, May and June.





LATAK wanted the measures implemented as soon as possible as part of the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



