Wednesday April 1, 2020 - President Uhuru Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that two Kenyans have been cured of the deadly Coronavirus that has sent the entire work in shock and panic.





Speaking to the two, identified only as Brian and Brenda, in a videoconference, Uhuru noted that they had fought the disease bravely and took upon themselves to contain its spread.





"Brenda we have been referring to you as patient one.”





"You are special because immediately after arrival, without being coerced, forced or pushed, you took it upon yourself realising that you potentially were at risk to Kenyatta Hospital.”





“We are proud of you," he stated.





"We are very proud of you Brenda because through that, we were able to conduct the test, you were able to inform us in a very calm manner all the people you were in contact with.”





“That is how we were able to get hold of Brian," Uhuru continued.













In response, Brenda recounted that she had visited the US in December 2019 before moving to London where she thinks she may have contracted the virus.





"As a patriotic Kenya, I decided to watch the response of my body and I presented myself the next day.”





“I would like to thank the staff at Mbagathi because they took it seriously.”





"For the last 23 days, have been receiving treatment.”





“They gave me the mask immediately I arrived," she noted while urging Kenyans to come forward.





Brian, who was infected by Brenda, thanked the state for tracking her contacts down and testing them for a possible interaction with the first patient.





