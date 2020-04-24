_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday April 24, 2020 -President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has announced that Kenyans stranded in China will be evacuated on May 1 by a Kenya Airways plane that will fly from Nairobi to Guangzhou.





In an announcement made by Kenya ambassador to China, Sarah Serem, the envoy said those who wish to travel back home will pay $750 (Sh80, 000) for the economy class ticket from Guangzhou to Nairobi.





Serem said the airfare had been discounted and maintained

that the government would only facilitate those who can afford the ticket.





“Cost of ticket will be borne by an individual who will personally book and pay for it on the platform provided by Kenya Airways,” Serem said in a communique to the Kenyans in China.





The move comes amid heightened criticism on how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handled the predicament of the Kenyans stuck in China, many of them students and business people, who have been unable to return home for lack of means.





The Chinese government has grounded all planes to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.



