Thursday, April 9, 2020 - Researchers have made a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 virus after discovering a new therapy that ''helps very ill Coronavirus patients recover within 72 hours.''





Scientists says they have evidence that seriously ill coronavirus patients can benefit from infusions of blood plasma collected from people who have recovered from the disease.





Already, the University Hospital Erlangen, Germany, has been given the green light to produce therapeutic plasma to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients.









The therapy known as Convalescent plasma treatments, relies on the fact that people who have recovered from a viral infection have antibodies in their blood that can rapidly detect and destroy the virus the next time it attacks.





In one pilot study, doctors in Wuhan, China, gave “convalescent plasma” to 10 severely ill patients and found that virus levels in their bodies dropped rapidly. Within three days, the doctors saw improvements in the patients’ symptoms, ranging from shortness of breath and chest pains to fever and coughs.





However, Professor Munir Pirmohamed, the president of the British Pharmacological Society, has raised alarm stating that the treatment should be carefully examined.





“This was not a randomised trial and all patients also received other treatments including antivirals such as remdesivir, which are currently in trials for Covid-19,” he said.





“It is also important to remember that there are potential safety concerns with convalescent plasma, including transmission of other agents and antibody enhancement of disease,” he added.





“Even if shown to work, scalability to treat large numbers of patients may become an issue.”



