_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - The Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) asked landlords on Wednesday to offer tenants rent waiver for the next three months.





This is due to the Coronavirus outbreak that has seen several Kenyans lose jobs while others close their businesses.





The association also wants the Government to grant landlords who are servicing loans, a 6-month moratorium.









“Mr. President, on a credible mediation process, start with writing off rent for three months with no threats, notices, locking houses, disconnection of water/electricity and eviction by auctioneers,” said LATAK.





Further, LATAK also wants a rent compensation package introduced into the Covid-19 response plan.

The association’s media briefing on Wednesday, was also attended by the Matatu and Boda Boda Operators Federation of Kenya.

The matatu and boda boda federation urged the State to consider reducing levies on fuel by at least 50 percent.