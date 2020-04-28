_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 28, 2020-

A top Kenyan scientist has unveiled the world's first antiretroviral (ARV) drug to be taken once-a-year.





Prof Benson Edagwa, who is a lecturer at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, has modified an existing ARV drug - cabotegravir - to enable the body to absorb and release it slowly from tissues over 12 months.





This occurs for extended time periods, and in laboratory and animal testing, up to a year,” said Prof Edagwa, who designed and produced the required modifications of the new product.





If the drug is approved will be given as an injection once a year.





Prof Edagwa’s breakthrough was reported on Monday in Nature Materials, a leading peer-reviewed biomedical research journal.





The discovery means people living with HIV will not have to take drugs daily, as it is the case at the moment.





The new pill, according to the scientists, could also act as a vaccine for healthy people who take it and have unprotected sex.



