Wednesday April 8, 2020 -A group of scientists from Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has discovered rapid test kits for Coronavirus and they have been approved by World Health Organization (WHO).





According to project head researcher Joel Lutomia the rapid test kit will determine whether one has the deadly disease just in 15 minutes.





Lutomia said the kits, which are already been manufactured by KEMRI, will be designed like the rapid HIV diagnostic tests kits.





Professor Matilu Mwau who is also a scientistS in KEMRI said aim is to test as many Kenyans as possible in a bid to curb the current coronavirus pandemic.





“Making rapid diagnostic test kits is not rocket science,” Mwau said.





He also said the accuracy of the tests kits is the most important part of the process, being careful not to have a test kit that will be positive for other coronaviruses and not the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19.





“You have to understand the virus first through culture and growing it in the lab so that you are able to see its design and the antigens,” he said.





The other option KEMRI is considering is replicating the test kits that are already in the market and producing them en masse for millions of Kenyans, especially those in the designated red zones.



