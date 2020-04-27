_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 27, 2020 - Kenya has confirmed additional eight cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 363.





Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announced when he appeared before a parliamentary committee on Monday.





"All the new cases are Kenyans.”





“Four are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa," Kagwe said.





All of the eight new cases are Kenyans, indicating that local transmission had taken root in the country.





Kagwe further observed that they were particularly concerned over the surge in confirmed cases in Mombasa County.





8 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering from the deadly virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 114.





This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the re-opening of restaurants on condition that they comply with public health and social distancing regulations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



