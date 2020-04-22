_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 22, 2020- A team of researchers from Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) are burning the midnight oil trying to come out with a functional cure of COVID -19 disease.





Covid 19, which originated in China, has already claimed the lives of over 180,000 global citizens and infected over 2.5 million worldwide.





A potential cure is the only treatment for the virus and Kenya scientists are not sleeping to come out with a vaccine.





Globally, 115 projects are currently in the race for a vaccine against the Covid-19 disease.

In a virtual meeting with a parliamentary committee yesterday, Kemri Director General Prof Yeri Kombe and a team of Kenyan scientists said the final prototypes at Kemri will undergo further tests before a clinical trial.





“Basically it takes a process and time. For us to identify a candidate vaccine prototype and putting all variables constant, we might get a candidate biomarker in the next six months,” Kemri principal research scientist Dr Muuo Nzou added.





Prof Kombe said Kemri scientists began by full genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 in 28 Kenyans who had tested positive.





He said they are analysing the results to determine if Kenya has a different strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.





“We are hoping that very soon, within six months, we can start saying we have this biomarker that can be used for the vaccine,” Kombe said.



