Wednesday April 22, 2020 - Kenya is set to start manufacturing (Coronavirus Covid-19) vaccine, joining other countries around the world rushing to save the world from the pandemic.





The news comes at a time when Kenya has 296 confirmed cases, with 14 fatalities and 74 recoveries, with the Ministry of Health grappling with inadequate testing kits.





According to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), it had set out to establish the genome and sequence of the virus in Kenya, to compare it with that of other nations.





KEMRI Research and Development Director Sam Kariuki stated that the agency had completed the first process of developing testing kits and the genome sequencing of the virus.





“We will learn how it behaves in terms of what makes it more infectious, whether the one in Kenya is different from the rest in other parts of the world or if it has ‘cousins’.”





"It is this information that will be used to develop the test kits,” the microbiologist stated.





The testing method used by KEMRI is an antibody-antigen test.





The test involves monitoring how the body releases antibodies when infected by a virus.

This is different from the World Health Organization approved test, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR).





Antibody-antigen tests take almost 24 hours to manufacture the results. Another test being used is the point-of-care tests that give results within 15 to 25 minutes, just like the HIV/AIDS test.





A PCR test was expensive for the Government, as a triplicate test run costs the government almost Ksh 45,000.





The Kenyan DAILY POST