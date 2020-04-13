_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 13, 2020 - Kenya has applied to be one of the nations to participate in clinical trials for four COVID-19 treatments.





Professor Aggrey Omu Anzala, who led the first HIV vaccine trials in Kenya, confirmed that the country would be part of COVID-19 trials.





"We have applied.”





“It is just pending approval," stated Anzala.





The professor provided that Kenya was already at an advanced stage of the application process but he could not as yet reveal a date when the trials would begin.





"Kenya is going to get involved and we are at a very advanced stage.”





“Several hospitals have accepted and we've agreed with the WHO so, it's going to be done," stated Anzala.





The Solidarity International Trials will compare the effectiveness of the four drugs in treating COVID-19.





The four drugs are Remdesivir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Interferon Beta-1a and Chloroquine, as well as hydroxychloroquine.





One of the drugs chloroquine was already used in the country on one patient according to Patrick Amoth, the Acting Director General at the Ministry of Health.





Remdesivir has previously been used to treat Ebola and has generated positive results in animal studies against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) which are caused by a strain of Coronavirus.





Lopinavir/ritonavir has been used and licensed as a treatment for HIV while Interferon Beta-1a is used as a treatment for multiple sclerosis.





WHO has encouraged countries to participate in the trials providing that this would generate faster results.





According to KEMRI Deputy Director Matilu Mwau, the trails were necessary despite resistance to testing of COVID-19 treatments in Africa.





"If a drug is intended to benefit us, people, then we must test it here. If it works in Europe, it does not mean it will work here as well. That's is why we must test it here," asserted Mwau.





The sentiments come in the wake of public fury following the sentiments of two French doctors proposing testing of COVID-19 options in Africa.



