Tuesday April 28, 2020 - Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile has issued a statement urging the government to allow local traditional medicine-men room to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.





"We are asking the government to give our local healers who are well-versed in the use of traditional herbs a chance.”





"They may actually know more about tackling this virus than our friends from overseas," he stated.





He then narrated his childhood experiences where he saw traditional healers curing diseases such as yellow fever and pneumonia using herbal remedies.





"Experts have said that Covid-19 has similarities to pneumonia.”





“The medicine men I'm talking about used to cure pneumonia which is why I ask that they are given a chance.”





"I need to make it clear that I'm not asking the government to send patients to witchdoctors, I am specifically talking about respected traditional healers," he elaborated.





Ndile revealed how one of his friends who operates a shop in Mlolongo, allegedly cured himself of Coronavirus-like symptoms, after an encounter with a Chinese national.





"My good friend told me that a day after the controversial plane carrying 239 passengers from China landed in Kenya, he was involved in a confrontation with a Chinese man who was coughing heavily while at his shop, forcing him to physically evict him from the premises.”





"He then told me that he developed breathing complications after just 3 hours, but was able to nurse himself back to health using herbal-based medication which he used to lace his tea with," Kalembe narrated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST