Wednesday April 15, 2020 - Fresh graduates have a reason to smile after the Central Bank of Kenya scrapped Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) clearance certificate fees for first time job seekers.





The move is aimed at reducing the burden for Kenyan youth and graduates who were seeking employment, most of whom had been in agony over the many clearance certificates demanded by employers in the job application process.





In a statement, CBK said the CRB certificate would be provided free of charge after the new 2020 CRB regulations were published in the Kenya gazette to replace the CRB regulations, 2013.





"First-time CRB clearance certificates will be provided by CRBs at no charge.”





“This is particularly beneficial to Kenyan youth and graduates who are seeking employment," part of the statement read.





The new regulations were developed through a consultative process that started in 2018 prompted by a petition filed by nominated Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.





In his petition tabled on behalf of the youth, the lawmaker wanted the government to do away with the certificate of good conduct and clearances from the CRB, Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), which cumulatively cost up to KSh 6,000 to acquire.





“Majority of the youth seeking jobs cannot afford these costs especially during the transition from college to the job market,” Mwaura stated in his petition.



