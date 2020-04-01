_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that two coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovering from the deadly virus.





The two, Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orina were among the first people who tested positive for the infection in Kenya.





President Kenyatta also identified the second recovered patient, Brian Orina, who contracted the infection from Brenda.





This brings the total number of recovered persons in Kenya to 3.





President Kenyatta who spoke to them on a video call lauded them for doing the right thing.





"Brenda we have been referring to you as patient 1, it was necessary to keep your details

confidential but you are a special woman and a special young Kenyan because immediately you felt something was wrong, realizing what was happening in the world and without being coerced or pushed by your parents you took it upon yourself to go to Kenyatta Hospital and to tell them you were not well. We are very proud of you Brenda," the President stated.





On her part, Brenda said: “I have been in quarantine for 23 days. I thank the nurses for taking care of me very well.





“I assure all Kenyans that COVID-19 is manageable and treatable.





See the photos below.















