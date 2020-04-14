_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - The global Covid19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors in a bid to curb its spread.





To pass time, Netizens have been recording themselves pulling crazy stunts and sharing the videos on social media.





You may have seen several jaw-dropping videos of guys keeping themselves busy while in quarantine but nothing comes close to this outrageous stunt by US gymnast, Simone Biles.





The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video of herself doing the handstand challenge and went ahead to remove her sweat pants while standing on her hands.









Do you think you can pull this off?





Watch the video below.