Sunday, April 12, 2020- Last week, Stephen Kinuthia shared a chilling video from his hospital bed where he was battling Coronavirus.





The France based businessman asked Kenyans to treat COVID-19 seriously, saying the disease is real and infects people indiscriminately.





“The virus infects everyone. They used to say that Africans are immune but that’s stupidity. It is killing Africans; the elderly, the rich, the poor and all the races,” he noted.





Mr. Kinuthia has since made significant progress and speaking to a local media house from his hospital bed, he revealed that he has recovered and thanked God for the second chance in life.





“I woke up stronger and healing from this deadly virus. Thank God, the danger is behind me now. I thank you all for what you are doing for humanity through prayers,” he said.





He went on to plead with Kenyans to stay safe and protect themselves and their families.





“Watch your lifestyle, do some simple body exercises every time you are free, move your body… overweight, obesity, Hypertension, etc. raise your risks to COVID-19. I came from the tunnel of pains and darkness of death but God decided, I’m still needed in the society to give a living testimony,” he said.





Kenya has so far confirmed 191 COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries, and seven deaths.





On the global stage, the death toll surpassed 100,000 and the number of infections rose to surpass 1.7 million.



