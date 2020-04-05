_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 5, 2020 -Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has been praised by international media houses over how he is managing Coronavirus pandemic in Kenya.





From the day Kenya registered its first case of the disease on March 13th, Kagwe has been in the driving seat taking charge of the Health Ministry which was rotten under his predecessor Sicily Kariuki.





Through his leadership style coupled with his demeanour amid COVID-19 pandemic, Kagwe has won many hearts of Kenyans.





Many think that President Uhuru Kenyatta made the right decision by appointing the former Nyeri County Senator to his Cabinet.





Kagwe’s efforts to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country has not only been recognised by locals but even by International media.





In its publication, this weekend, American daily newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, singled out Kenya, South Korea and the United Kingdom for proper management of the COVID-19 health crisis that has claimed over 64,000 lives and infected over 1.2 million people around the world.





Kenya has 126 COVID cases and 4 deaths as n Saturday 4th April.





