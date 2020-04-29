_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 29, 2020- Equity Bank Chief Executive Officer, James Mwangi, has surprised Kenyans after he donated Sh 300 million towards fighting COVID -19.





Making the announcement on Wednesday, Mwangi said the money was contributed by his family and will be used in purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical staff dealing with Covid-19 in public hospitals.





Equity Bank also donated Sh 300 million while the Mastercard Foundation contributed Sh 500 million to the initiative.





“It started when my attention was drawn to a group of students and doctors who were raising funds for PPE’s for young post graduate students especially in Kenyatta National and Referral Hospital (KNH),” said Dr. Mwangi.





“When I shared the need with my family, a robust discussion revealed the urgency to holistically address the issue as it was not prudent to provide the PPEs to students without also focusing on the plight of the doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and medical staff.



