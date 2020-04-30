_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 30, 2020 -Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has disclosed that Felix Orinda (DJ Evolve) has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital, but cannot be released to go home yet.





Making the announcement on popular comedian Jalango show on YouTube on Thursday, Owino revealed that he had settled the DJ's bill, which had amounted to Sh15 million.





"The thing that happened is between me and God and I chose to forgive myself. I have been paying the bills and I settled them, Sh15 million.





"DJ Evolve is waiting to go home as he has was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit to the wards and is waiting to go home. He cannot go home yet due to the Coronavirus pandemic," Babu disclosed.





Babu reportedly shot the DJ in the neck in a club brawl in Nairobi on Thursday, January 16.

He has been in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for almost four months.



