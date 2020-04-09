_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto's first public address has left Kenyans high and dry with politicians and critics simply terming it a duplicate of information already in public domain.





The DP statement was laced with Government message on personal hygiene, need to observe social distancing and avoiding crowded place which many said was not new.





Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga has dismissed Ruto’s address as a total

waste of time, especially after he pledged nothing to help alleviate peoples’ suffering in this time of COVID-19.









She opined that Ruto should consider flanking President Uhuru Kenyatta during Coronavirus press briefings.





This is after the DP hinted that he was observing social distancing as the reason he has not appeared in Uhuru’s press briefings.





By either joining the national task force on COVID-19 or accompanying the President will save the public from speculations of perceived silent differences between the duo.





"William Ruto must find a way of either joining the president or the COVID-19 task force press conferences or just stick to the cabbage farm.”





“Regurgitating information already given to Kenyans by the same Government he serves looks so bad," she observed.



