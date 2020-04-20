_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 20, 2020 - The viral Ghanian pallbearers are keen to export their services and have already gotten a manager and lawyer in Kenya.





The professional funeral dancers have become an internet sensation after Netizens made hilarious memes depicting people about to get into a messy situation with the dancers waiting on the sidelines.





Speaking in a recent interview, the leader of the group, Benjamin Aidoo, revealed that they had gotten a Kenyan manager and a Kenyan lawyer to help them capitalise on the new-found fame.





“Because the video has gone viral, I've gotten a manager in Kenya and a lawyer in Kenya.

"So if you want to our with our permission that's where you go through," Aidoo said.





The said manager is a guy known as John Telewa.





Funerals in Kenya are big businesses but they will have to wait for the Covid-19 pandemic is tamed across the world before performing in Kenya.





The Coffin guys now have a manager/lawyer. A Kenyan based in Nairobi 🙂😄 pic.twitter.com/Rch7TwI001 — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) April 20, 2020



