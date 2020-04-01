_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, April 1, 2020- Most people are struggling with insomnia during this coronavirus period and KTN anchor Linda Ogutu is one of them.





Perhaps folks are sleeping during the day since there is so much you can do while staying at home and find it hard to get sleep at night.





The curvy news anchor took to twitter to complain about her insomnia and Netizens took it upon themselves to give her ideas how to beat it.





One fan told her to have sex and the insomnia will disappear.





Interestingly, several people seemed to prescribe the same ‘medication’





See the post and reactions below.



















