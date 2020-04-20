_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, April 20, 2020 - Controversial Gengetone group, Ethic, is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.





The group, that came to the limelight a while back with the viral Lamba Lolo song, has been heavily criticized over their latest song dubbed ‘Soko’ that glorifies rape and pedophilia.





This has prompted Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua to report the song to Youtube and called for the arrest of the artistes arrested.





“We have gotten in touch with Google, who owns Youtube. We want that channel suspended. That video is disgusting. It’s promoting child abuse and pedophilia, we cannot condone it,” Mutua said.





“We are also going to pursue this matter with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). This time, we are also going for the producers, not just the artists. I mean, why would you produce such content? We will begin shutting down those studios,” Mutua warned.





Mutua further noted that the video depicted immorality and needed to be condemned.





“Do these perverted producers have children? How does a sane adult try to normalize rape, prostitution or paedophilia in the name of gengetone hits?





“The video Soko by Ethic Entertainment is a despicable piece of immorality that should be condemned by all right-thinking people,” Mutua said.





However, Ethic have remained defiant insisting that people are misinterpreting their lyrics.



























