The Front Office Assistant is expected to work under the supervision of the Programme Support Manager, through the Programme Assistant and will assist with assigned office duties. He/she will work closely with the Programmes Assistant to ensure effective management of the front office, filing, visitor handling, telephone handling, mail handling, tea making and general office cleanliness. The office assistant shall ensure that the front office is kept clean, orderly, and up-to-the required customer care standards. He/she will also work closely with the General Office Assistant and the Membership Recruitment and Sales Officer to help with delegated tasks. Some of the tasks shall be administrative and will require a good working relationship with the Administration Officer.