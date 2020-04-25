_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Front Office Assistant





Terms: One year contract renewable subject to performance and funding availability.

Job description

The Front Office Assistant is expected to work under the supervision of the Programme Support Manager, through the Programme Assistant and will assist with assigned office duties. He/she will work closely with the Programmes Assistant to ensure effective management of the front office, filing, visitor handling, telephone handling, mail handling, tea making and general office cleanliness. The office assistant shall ensure that the front office is kept clean, orderly, and up-to-the required customer care standards. He/she will also work closely with the General Office Assistant and the Membership Recruitment and Sales Officer to help with delegated tasks. Some of the tasks shall be administrative and will require a good working relationship with the Administration Officer.

Qualifications

Diploma, preferably in Customer Service and Front Office Management, Secretarial or related field

At least two years’ experience working in an office environment

Basic computer knowledge, proficiency in Microsoft Office packages and good typing skills.

Knowledge of administrative procedures, clerical actions and experience in sales will be an added advantage.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in telephone communication and a good listener.

Strong interpersonal skills and be a team player.

Ability to multi-task and work flexibly.

Proven ability to work independently and effectively with minimum supervision.

How to apply

If interested in this position kindly send your application and curriculum vitae to office@naturekenya.org The deadline for receiving applications is 1st May 2020.