Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - F ourteen commercial sex workers were among 48 people arrested in Makueni County for violating the Government’s dusk to dawn curfew to curb the spread of COVID19 virus.





They were arrested in a swoop carried out by a multi-agency team led by County Commissioner, Mohammed Maalim, on Monday night within Emali Township.





Also arrested are two waiters who were operating a bar, while two more were arrested inside the bar drinking past the 7 pm curfew.









The 14 commercial sex workers were arrested at Kilungu Lodging while 16 others were arrested at Under 18 Lodging.





The arrested individuals will spend 14 days in quarantine facilities at Mulala Girls and Matiliku Boys.





Thereafter, they will be arraigned in court.





Health CAS, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, warned Kenyans on Sunday that those caught breaking curfew rules will find themselves in quarantine facilities.



