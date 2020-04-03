_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020- Two-time London Marathon winner and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang was arrested by police in Iten for flouting curfew rules.





The former Marathon record holder, who is currently suspended over doping allegations, was found drinking alcohol inside a bar in town, alongside 20 other people.





According to Elgeyo-Marawaket county police Commander John Mwinzi, Kipsang was with Kapchemutwa MCA Ambrose Kiplagat alias ‘Roho Juu’ and 20 other people, who were all arrested at 8 pm after the officers found them in the popular club in Iten drinking past 7 pm.









“The suspects had locked themselves up in the establishment and were having drinks beyond the 7 o’clock set curfew time. Police had to force themselves in before arresting them,” said Mr. Mwinzi.





He added that the police were following a tip from members of the public, who got wind of people locked up in the club while drinking and talking loudly.





“It’s unfortunate that police, instead of arresting ordinary offenders are forced to go for people of respected stature in the society who engage in mischief despite knowing well what they are supposed to do.





“Those are people who should be assisting us enforce this simple rule but ironically are in the first line of offenders,” said the police commander.



