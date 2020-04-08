_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - Former Citizen TV journalist and communication official at the Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney’s office, Jacques Masea is dead.





Masea was found unconscious at his house and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he died while receiving treatment.





The cause of death was not immediately ascertained.





“He has been missing since Sunday. He was found unconscious at his home yesterday and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital yesterday, where he passed on,” a friend who sought anonymity said.





Masea was working at the Ministry of Lands where he moved after his former boss, at Royal Media Services, Farida Karoney, was appointed the ministry's CS.





His former colleagues at Citizen TV have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.





Swahili anchor Lulu Hassan described Masea as a great professional.





"Ok....where do i even start Masea , Our advisor,a friend,former colleague...we had plans ..You would look out for us whenever we wanted to make decisions on matters finance..our confidante...I am broken Masea..





"Clearly this world is not our home,When we needed help you were quick to assist and made us feel special ....You were a rare kind Masea i bet heaven is all smiles...you will be missed by many,"





Sam Gituku wrote: “ A really sad day. Such a charming soul. Full of life and inspiration. Hard worker and go-getter. #RIPMasea Condolences "Farida Karoney,CS for Lands.

Masea posing with Marathon legend Kipchoge

Sam Gituku and Masea



