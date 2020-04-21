_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has decried the frustrations Deputy President William Ruto is facing in Jubilee Party and Government at large.





Kuria claimed there was a cabal within the ruling outfit that was hell-bent on undermining, intimidating and despising the DP despite his rank and role he played in forming the Government.





Through his Facebook page, the Gatundu South legislator encouraged the DP to persevere the mistreatment noting it would come to pass and God would reward him abundantly.





"Dear my friend DP William Ruto, ile madharau wanakufanyia Mungu atakulipa mara elfu moja (God will reward you for the mistreatment).”





“No human being that I know can endure what you are going through," he said.





Kuria lambasted those erecting political roadblocks and scheming against Ruto terming them "heartless animals".





"But I believe that God is using you to teach all of us a lesson that we live in the midst of heartless animals who masquerade as human beings.”





“But as my Muslim Brethren would say, Allah Kareem. It shall come to pass," added the lawmaker.





His sentiments came in the backdrop of simmering political jostling and chest-thumping pitting the DP's allies against those in support of Raphael Tuju, the party's Secretary-General accused of undermining Ruto.



