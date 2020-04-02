_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 2, 2020 - Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted Kenya will have at least 160,000 cases of COVID-19 by June 2020 if Kenyans continue to take the pandemic casually.





The controversial commentator told Kenyans to learn from Italy whose citizens ignored their government's directive on social distancing and were now suffering from the virus with the highest number of deaths globally.





In his analysis, Ngunyi warned of dire consequences in the country if people continue to ignore COVID-19 safety precaution measures announced by the Ministry of Health.





"Our predictability model shows that we will have 160,000 cases by June if we continue behaving abnormally like the people in Italy and Spain."





"With an average of 1000 deaths a day, Italy cannot re-write their past.”





“But Kenyans can surely write their future.”





“We must embrace the new normal.”





“We must reject post-truth regret," he tweeted.





So far, Kenya has confirmed 81 COVID-19 cases with 22 having been reported yesterday alone.



