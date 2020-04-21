_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - Struggling Kenyan socialite and online thigh vendor, Essy Apple, has resurfaced with another mindblowing video pulling the usual crazy stunts we keep seeing her doing on social media, as she desperately looks for publicity.





In this latest video, the petite thigh vendor, balanced a cucumber in between her derriere and then started entertaining horny men.





She is among the many online prostitutes disguised as socialites, who are busy serving men hot thirst traps as the world battles with the corona pandemic.









Watch the steamy video that she paraded online



