Friday April 3, 2020 – A billionaire business tycoon, Narendra Raval, has donated KSh 100 million worth of oxygen to all public hospitals in the country to combat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.





In a letter addressed to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday, April 2, Raval confirmed the good news saying the oxygen would be collected from Devki Steels Mills branch factories in Mombasa, Ruiru and Athi River.





Raval said he was ready to donate all his assets to save the people of Kenya from COVID-19.





"I hereby confirm the pledge to donate oxygen worth KSh 100 million to all Government hospitals throughout the country," Raval, who is the Devki Steels Mills chairman said.





Kenyans had challenged Kenyan billionaires to emulate what other billionaires such as Jack Ma and Bill Gates were doing in the fight against COVID-19.





Kenya had so far confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19 and there are fears the figure could increase hence medical facilities needed to be fully equipped to treat patients.





