Thursday, April 9, 2020-

Five Jubilee Party lawmakers have urged party‘s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju to stop interfering with an impeachment motion against Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru.





Speaking on Thursday the five lawmakers led by Kirinyaga Women Representative, Anne Ngirici said Tuju should not intimidate MCAs who are planning to impeach the corrupt governor.





Last week, Tuju urged all Kirinyaga County MCAs to toe the party line and disassociate themselves from any impeachment motion against Waiguru.





In a letter to assembly Chief Whip John Njoka and copied to ward reps, Tuju reminded them that they must exhaust all internal party dispute resolution mechanisms before resorting to impeachment.





But Ngirici said the impeachment should proceed as per the law and warned Tuju against interfering.





She said Waiguru is still presumed innocent until proved guilty by the county assembly, the Senate and a judicial process.





Other MPs who castigated Tuju included John Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central MP) Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu MP) and George Kariuki (Ndia MP).



