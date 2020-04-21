_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 21, 2020

-World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently on the spot after it refused to approve a medicine that has been proven to be effective in treating Novel Coronavirus popularly known as COVID-19.





According to Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, his country is holding an effective drug against COVID-19.





The drug is COVID-Organics developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and which contains artemisia or Artemisia annua.





Artemisia is a fern-like plant from the traditional Chinese pharmacopeia grown on the Big Island to fight against malaria, against the advice of the WHO.





Historically, the virtues of artemisia were revealed to Westerners during the Vietnam War.





Indeed, the Americans who fought in the rice fields were treated with chloroquine, a synthetic drug.





WHO is yet to approve the drug but according to Malagasy institute the drug is effective in treating COVID 19.





Madagascar has 121 positive cases of COVID -19 but no death as on Tuesday, April 21st.



