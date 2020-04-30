_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Field Research Assistants





Location: LOCALS ONLY Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Kilifi, Taita-taveta, Makueni.

Job description

UCGHI seeks to recruit Field Research Assistants in the Impact Assessment study. Research assistants will assist in Data collection both Quantitative and Qualitative from selected participants to help understand Family Planning partaking. They will be important in ensuring the objective of the study is achieved.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to:

Collecting and recording data as accurate as possible within established timeframe.

Understanding the objectives of the evaluation coordinated by partner Evaluators

Submit daily field reports to the Research Manager.

Ensure strict adherence to Research Ethics, participants Safeguarding Guidelines including Prior Consenting.

Familiarizing with the primary research instruments as outlined during training.

Maintaining Organization Equipment in good shape. {Tablets, Dictor Phones, Identification Budges}

Conduct other activities as assigned by scientists and Project Managers

In Addition to these responsibilities, the Qualitative Research Assistants Will:

Conduct Focus Group Discussions with Women selected from the Clusters.

Transcribe recorded discussions with participants.

Write and report number of transcriptions completed weekly.

Living and speaking local languages in target counties is important.

Required Qualifications

University Degree in Social Sciences, Nursing, Public Health, Gender Studies Humanities or other related fields.

OR ;

Diploma Certificates with Proven Experience in collecting data for development or research projects will be considered.

Required Experience:

Excellent communication and social skills.

Good experience in conducting studies related to gender.

Good experience in collecting Quantitative or Qualitative information depending on the role.

Prior experience using Tablet or other electronic devices in data entering.

Computer literacy preferred.

Willingness and commitment to spend extensive days in humanitarian settings

Fluent in English and Kiswahili is a must; fluent in any of the local languages spoken in the study counties is key.

Terms of Engagement:

This is a Temporary consultancy Position and the successful applicants will be engaged for a period of tentatively 6 months. Payment terms will be daily professional fee and other facilitation allowances.

How to Apply:

Indicate County you are applying on the Email Subject.

Applications Deadline 12th May 2020. Interested applicants should submit:(a) a cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and contacts of 2 referees.