_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Position: Field Research Assistants
Location: LOCALS ONLY Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Kilifi, Taita-taveta, Makueni.
Job description
UCGHI seeks to recruit Field Research Assistants in the Impact Assessment study. Research assistants will assist in Data collection both Quantitative and Qualitative from selected participants to help understand Family Planning partaking. They will be important in ensuring the objective of the study is achieved.
Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be expected to:
- Collecting and recording data as accurate as
possible within established timeframe.
- Understanding the objectives of the evaluation
coordinated by partner Evaluators
- Submit daily field reports to the Research
Manager.
- Ensure strict adherence to Research Ethics,
participants Safeguarding Guidelines including Prior Consenting.
- Familiarizing with the primary research
instruments as outlined during training.
- Maintaining Organization Equipment in good
shape. {Tablets, Dictor Phones, Identification Budges}
- Conduct other activities as assigned by
scientists and Project Managers
In Addition to these responsibilities, the Qualitative Research Assistants Will:
- Conduct Focus Group Discussions with Women
selected from the Clusters.
- Transcribe recorded discussions with
participants.
- Write and report number of transcriptions
completed weekly.
- Living and speaking local languages in target
counties is important.
Required Qualifications
- University Degree in Social Sciences, Nursing,
Public Health, Gender Studies Humanities or other related fields.
OR;
- Diploma Certificates with Proven Experience in
collecting data for development or research projects will be considered.
Required Experience:
- Excellent communication and social skills.
- Good experience in conducting studies related
to gender.
- Good experience in collecting Quantitative or
Qualitative information depending on the role.
- Prior experience using Tablet or other
electronic devices in data entering.
- Computer literacy preferred.
- Willingness and commitment to spend extensive
days in humanitarian settings
- Fluent in English and Kiswahili is a must;
fluent in any of the local languages spoken in the study counties is key.
Terms of Engagement:
This is a Temporary consultancy Position and the successful applicants will be engaged for a period of tentatively 6 months. Payment terms will be daily professional fee and other facilitation allowances.
How to Apply:
Indicate County you are applying on the Email Subject.
Applications Deadline 12th May 2020. Interested applicants should submit:(a) a cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and contacts of 2 referees.
Candidates are required to apply by Email: hr@uc-globalhealthinstitute.co.ke
Loading...
Post a Comment