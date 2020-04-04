_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday April 4, 2020 - Lanet Barracks in Nakuru has been placed under total lockdown after a soldier was reported to have come into contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.





The decision comes after one of the soldiers from the barracks came into contact with a relative who had travelled from Mombasa.





The Soldier who is stationed at Lanet barracks was staying with a 20-year-old lady who is the sister to his wife.





The 20-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.





According to reports, the lady had fled home from Mombasa after her mother fell sick.





"Yes we have a lockdown, we are not allowed to leave the barracks.”





"This is after one of us come into contact with a person who later tested positive for Coronavirus.”





“The situation is not bad we have just been told to be cautious and to remain in camp.”





"The test results for the solider are yet to be revealed but we are hoping for the best," said one of the soldiers who requested to remain anonymous.





The number of soldiers who came into contact with the soldier in question is yet to be determined but a list of his close contacts are being drawn.



