Tuesday April 14,2020- Repentance and Holiness Ministry lead's pastor, David Owuor, is currently the talk of town after he lied to the masses that the world will come to end on April 12, 2020.





Owuor, popularly referred to as the “Mightiest Prophet of the Lord” by his congregants said the world will end and urged his “army to be ready for the Armageddon”





Many Kenyans especially his supporters waited for the world to end on Sunday but they were taken aback when the sun rose and set and April 13th dawned.





In a televised speech, Pastor Owuor who is known for fake miracles like infamous pastor Kanyari defended his prophecy saying he pleaded with God to postpone the rapture to allow many people to repent their sins and inherit the kingdom of God.





The pastor, who leaves in posh Runda estate thanks to the money he steals from his gullible followers, is among the controversial pastors in Kenya who have used the gospel to enrich themselves.





Others fake pastors include Pastor Allan Kiuna , Pastor James Maina Nganga , Pastor Kanyari , Pastor Waweru among others.



