Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - Fading Churchill show comedian, Owago Onyiro, went on a hunting spree on Instagram live and started flirting with his female fans.





The youthful comedian, a well known womanizer, flirted with ladies who joined his Instagram live, with thirst written all over his face.





Watch video.







