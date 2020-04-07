_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - Despite President Uhuru Kenyatta banning the movement of people in and out of Nairobi, one of the cities that is worst affected by the coronavirus, cunning PSV drivers from Kisumu are using panya routes to sneak passengers into Nairobi.
A video shared by Robert Alai shows passengers going through thickets and mocking the Government that even if the roads are blocked, they will still continue with their movement.
Watch video.
I am told by vehicle operators in Kisumu that passenger cars to Nairobi drop off at Uplands then use motorbikes or panya routes to cross.— Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 7, 2020
Meanwhile, watch this video pic.twitter.com/ImUSpB5FjF
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment