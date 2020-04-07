_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - Despite President Uhuru Kenyatta banning the movement of people in and out of Nairobi, one of the cities that is worst affected by the coronavirus, cunning PSV drivers from Kisumu are using panya routes to sneak passengers into Nairobi.





A video shared by Robert Alai shows passengers going through thickets and mocking the Government that even if the roads are blocked, they will still continue with their movement.









Watch video.

I am told by vehicle operators in Kisumu that passenger cars to Nairobi drop off at Uplands then use motorbikes or panya routes to cross.



Meanwhile, watch this video pic.twitter.com/ImUSpB5FjF — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 7, 2020