Saturday April 4,2020- Ministry of Health Director General, Dr Patrick Amoth has ordered those in quarantine facilities to stay there for 14 more days to ensure there is no spread of the disease once they are released from those facilities.





On March 25th over 2050 Kenyans were put on quarantine following a government directive of mandatory 14 day quarantine to those arriving from foreign countries.





Now in a memo on Saturday, Dr Amoth observed that those quarantined in the said sites had close contacts and interactions with some of those who tested positive for the virus.





He added that the lot has not maintained optimal social distance, prescribed hygiene measures, and could have contracted the virus.





“It is therefore impossible to determine whether those who were quarantined in the facilities are actually safe to be released into the general population,” Amoth said.





He directed that the quarantined persons maintain social distance, hygiene measures, and limit interactions during the period after which a repeat testing for Covid19 will be undertaken.



